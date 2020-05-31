New York Mets
Players make MLB counteroffer in bid to save 2020 season
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 2m
The MLBPA made a counter-proposal to the league on Sunday in a bid to save the 2020 season, details of which include a 114-game slate, full prorated pay and a $100 million total advance to the players
Tweets
There will never not be a tweetBlogger / Podcaster
I’m sorry but that’s at least a 25 minute train ride. Maybe more at this hour.Beat Writer / Columnist
Looking at players counter proposal I doubt MLB will accept it. But it is a step in right direction if for no other reason that negotiating has taken great steps towards an agreement. Length of season biggest issue. Owners want 81 Players 114---How about just making it 100?Beat Writer / Columnist
Well done by the Washington Nationals’ players for making up for a terrible organizational decision.Blogger / Podcaster
