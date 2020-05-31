Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Players make MLB counteroffer in bid to save 2020 season

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 2m

The MLBPA made a counter-proposal to the league on Sunday in a bid to save the 2020 season, details of which include a 114-game slate, full prorated pay and a $100 million total advance to the players

    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 1h
    There will never not be a tweet
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 2h
    I’m sorry but that’s at least a 25 minute train ride. Maybe more at this hour.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 2h
    Looking at players counter proposal I doubt MLB will accept it. But it is a step in right direction if for no other reason that negotiating has taken great steps towards an agreement. Length of season biggest issue. Owners want 81 Players 114---How about just making it 100?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 2h
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2h
    Well done by the Washington Nationals’ players for making up for a terrible organizational decision.
    Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle
    https://t.co/heUXa70dn9
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 2h
    Beat Writer / Columnist
