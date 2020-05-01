Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
46883117_thumbnail

Pete Alonso Voices Support In Fight Against Discrimination

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 3m

Following in the footsteps of teammate Marcus Stroman, Pete Alonso took to his Instagram on Sunday to voice his support for those fighting against racial injustice and police brutality.This co

Tweets

  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 1h
    There will never not be a tweet
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 2h
    I’m sorry but that’s at least a 25 minute train ride. Maybe more at this hour.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 2h
    Looking at players counter proposal I doubt MLB will accept it. But it is a step in right direction if for no other reason that negotiating has taken great steps towards an agreement. Length of season biggest issue. Owners want 81 Players 114---How about just making it 100?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 2h
    Looking at players counter proposal I doubt MLB will not accept it. But it is a step in right direction if for no other reason that negotiating has taken great steps towards an agreement. Length of season biggest issue. Owners want 81 Players 114---How about just making it 100?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2h
    Well done by the Washington Nationals’ players for making up for a terrible organizational decision.
    Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle
    https://t.co/heUXa70dn9
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 2h
    Looking at players counter proposal I doubt MLB will accept it. But it is a step in right direction if for no other reason that negotiating has taken great steps towards an agreement. Length of season biggest issue. Owners want 81 Players 114---How about just making it 100?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets