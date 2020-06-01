Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53217795_thumbnail

Mets’ Pete Alonso vows to ‘fight’ after George Floyd’s death - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Mets superstar Pete Alonso swore that he would use his platform to advocate for change following the killing of George Floyd.

Tweets