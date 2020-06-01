Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53218170_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Some owners ready to cancel 2020 season? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Major League Baseball’s money war is getting uglier by the day. The MLB Players Association presented its counterproposal to owners on Sunday.

Tweets