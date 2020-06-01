New York Mets
Best Mets Of All Time: No. 44 David Cone
While many remember him for wearing number 17 in honor of Keith Hernandez, and the last we saw of him was wearing Dwight Gooden’s number 16, for most of his Mets career, David Cone wore the n…
