Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53220532_thumbnail

George Floyd protests: Son of MLB star Dale Murphy shot below eye by Denver cop during protest-turned-riot - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The son of a former baseball star was injured by a rubber bullet after being shot Sunday night by a Denver policeman when a protest for George Floyd turned into a riot.

Tweets