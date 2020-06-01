Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #36: Tris Speaker

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Tris Speaker was simply one of the greatest centerfielders the game has ever seen. In a career that spanned 22 seasons, Speaker had a .345 lifetime batting average, good for 6th all-time.  His 792 doubles still stands as the all-time record,...

