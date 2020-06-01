Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Lohud
53222458_thumbnail

Analyzing the NY Mets' top prospects: No. 8 Thomas Szapucki

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 4m

In 2017, MLB Pipeline ranked Thomas Szapucki as the fourth-best Mets prospect. The left-hander appeared to be on a path up the system.

Tweets