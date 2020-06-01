New York Mets
Former Mets Outfielder Lenny Dykstra’s Defamation Suit Against Former Teammate Ron Darling Dismissed
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 4m
The lawsuit was dismissed by New York Supreme Court judge Robert D. Kalish due to Dykstra's past legal troubles and "reputation for unsportsmanlike conduct and bigotry."
