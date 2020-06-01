Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Former Mets Outfielder Lenny Dykstra’s Defamation Suit Against Former Teammate Ron Darling Dismissed

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4m

The lawsuit was dismissed by New York Supreme Court judge Robert D. Kalish due to Dykstra's past legal troubles and "reputation for unsportsmanlike conduct and bigotry."

