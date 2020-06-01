Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53223817_thumbnail

Mad Dog Russo on Piazza Home Run

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

From over the weekend…via The New York Post Q: What are the three most electric events you’ve attended? A: I’m gonna put the [Scott] Norwood missed field goal, Buffalo and the Giants [in Super Bowl XXV]. I am not gonna give you [Mike] Piazza’s home...

Tweets