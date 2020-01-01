we saw police officers drive through crowds with SUVs. we saw police officers shoot harmless, hands-up protesters at point-blank range with rubber bullets. we saw women being thrown like rag dolls in the streets for “being in the way” talk about that, Andy

Andrew Cuomo We saw peaceful protests in pursuit of positive, long overdue change. We saw police officers take a knee. We saw protesters trying to *stop* looting & violence. Show that on TV too.