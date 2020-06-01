Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Best Mets By Number: 62

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37s

1980 call up Hubie Brooks hit .309 In 24 games and wore this number three days in 1980.   It gets a lot harder at these high numbers.  Congrats Hubie!

