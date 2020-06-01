Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52908551_thumbnail

MLB To Propose Shorter Season With Fully Prorated Salaries

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 4m

Major League Baseball intends to propose another plan as it negotiates with the Major League Baseball Players Association to resume the 2020 season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.This propo

Tweets