New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB To Propose Shorter Season With Fully Prorated Salaries
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 4m
Major League Baseball intends to propose another plan as it negotiates with the Major League Baseball Players Association to resume the 2020 season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.This propo
Tweets
-
RIGHT NOW -- @damienwoody joins us on @ESPNNY98_7FM. Gives a lot to consider. Listen on 98.7FM, TuneIn, ESPN App, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or "98.7 ESPN" on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @FabianArdaya: The Angels released 39 minor leaguers last week, according to the official MiLB transactions pages. They released 29 MiLBers from March-May 2019, and 19 from March-May 2018. The club has yet to announce whether they will continue to make stipend payments to MiLBers after 5/31. https://t.co/2mCznRumFYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Enough is enough....#BeTheChange @voteinorout #VoteOutHate #StrongerTogether #WEareUSofAStatement from the New York Mets. https://t.co/bUaDqR11fHTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SInow: Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take care of George Floyd's funeral expenses following Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis on May 25 https://t.co/OJZUONeLS1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: I want to extend a big thank you to two-time All-Star slugging right fielder & co-founder of @greenfly, Shawn Green, for taking the time to speak with me today for an upcoming @Metsmerized interview. @shawngreen15 @Mets @Dodgers #Mets #Dodgers #BlueJays https://t.co/9xTeLQsiHKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lol I love how obvious of a negotiating ploy this all is. But it’s time they get down to brass, stop floating stuff in the media to try to smear the other side and talk through an actual deal. If both sides want baseball, it realistically has to be figured out this week.Hey, the union asked for 114 games. The league, according to @JeffPassan, will ask for around 50. Hm, what number is directly in the middle of 50 and 114? Oh, just 82 -- the number of games MLB initially proposed, but with pay cuts for the players. Aren't negotiations fun?Minors
- More Mets Tweets