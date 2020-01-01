Lol I love how obvious of a negotiating ploy this all is. But it’s time they get down to brass, stop floating stuff in the media to try to smear the other side and talk through an actual deal. If both sides want baseball, it realistically has to be figured out this week.

Jared Diamond Hey, the union asked for 114 games. The league, according to @ JeffPassan , will ask for around 50. Hm, what number is directly in the middle of 50 and 114? Oh, just 82 -- the number of games MLB initially proposed, but with pay cuts for the players. Aren't negotiations fun?