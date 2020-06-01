Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53232277_thumbnail

Tales of The Duck Knight: Seaver starts game 6 on short rest

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Game 6 and the Ducks are holding on by a thread.  The plan is to start Tom Seaver on short rest, and hope Matt Harvey’s finger is OK and he can go in Game 7. Would The Virtual Franchise get it done?  OF COURSE HE WOULD!  How’s this for a performance?

Tweets