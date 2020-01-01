New York Mets
Sources: If MLB and union fail to reach agreement, season will likely go on
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Owners from all 30 Major League Baseball teams convened on a conference call Monday, according to sources, and reiterated the desire to begin the season.
Mets issue statement about diversity, also have snazzy new non-diverse cover art.
bravo, @Nickelodeon. take notes, at
💥Epic Mets Moments!💥 2011 - Present Bracket Round 2
#Mets Jacob deGrom has 68 career quality starts in which he did not earn a victory... he is 0-23 with a 2.21 ERA in those starts.
The shame of all the released minor leaguers — around 1,200 of them — is there's no playing jobs to be had for any of them. Ownership position seems to be that they aren't prospects and should get on with their lives. Still not a plus to see jobs end and dreams die en masse.
Sources: If MLB and union fail to reach agreement, season will likely go on
