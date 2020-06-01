Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53236271_thumbnail

Pedro Martinez takes (unlikely?) side in baseball’s latest money fight - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

MLB players and owners plan to begin a coronavirus-shortened season by early July if they can resolve their differences on how to split up the fewer dollars that would come in for games played with no fans in ballparks.

Tweets