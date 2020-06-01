New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: ‘Young white folks’ protesting for George Floyd ‘is a beautiful thing’ - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 36s
ESPN’s Steven A. Smith hopes the protesting over George Floyd’s death “is just the beginning of a fight, not the end.”
Tweets
-
if you're out today and see a peaceful protest, stop. say hello. show support for the cause. drop off a case of water. hear these people’s stories. show love. if it's a safe environmentx, bring your kids. show them that #BlackLivesMatter to you..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @lilindianbish: This man is it!!!! This is proof!!!!!!! #savejenny #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatterBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mets: Statement from the New York Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LiverpoolTrojan:Blogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: Lenny is now alleging a mass Mets conspiracy https://t.co/B9Mqm0Lya6Blogger / Podcaster
-
LOLif ya loot Queens Center Mall, im calling the only man that will probably save the mall https://t.co/azz0ohfI3eBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets