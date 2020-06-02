Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets Trade History: The return of pinch-hitter extraordinaire Lenny Harris

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 56s

One of the first transactions made by the 2000 New York Mets to bolster their roster midseason was the trade that brought Lenny Harris back to Shea. If you...

Tweets