Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #37: Grover Cleveland Alexander
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15s
Grover Cleveland Alexander made a name for himself right from the start of his major league career, winning 28 games in his first season, still the rookie record. Over the next 20 years Alexander would rack up 373 wins – good for 3rd all-time. For...
