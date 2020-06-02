Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Coronavirus Filler: The 1995 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12s

Well glad that whole labor stoppage is over.  Time to get fans interested in baseball again!   Fans like bats, right?  Plus we can use this cover for Replacement Players! AND its 1995 and the Mets still have the technology to reproduce the NY in the...

