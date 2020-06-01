New York Mets
What is Blackout Tuesday? Sports stars join music industry to support George Lloyd - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Professional sports teams and athletes, such as Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, are participating in Blackout Tuesday.
I don’t believe I have ripped the team recently. I am bemused by the juxtaposition of their social media sentiments vs. their social media cover art. Other than that I believe you have pointed out I have not been commenting on the Mets. https://t.co/qxCu4woVKfBlogger / Podcaster
I follow the Mets. They follow me. We love each other like family, and sometimes family members don’t agree on things. Look at @mediagoon - he has some terrible opinions, but he’s family. Are you saying I tweet too much about Mets Police type topics now? I’m so confused. https://t.co/qxCu4woVKfBlogger / Podcaster
As white people we can NEVER fully realize the daily life black people (and Hispanic people) must endure every day. But what we can do is help to create the need for legislation that could bring change and fight racism at EVERY turn. As Americans, we should all be doing that.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Metsmerized: Black Lives Matter. #BlackOutTuesdayBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: Our Country is hurting. Out of respect for the millions who have been hurt emotionally or physically due to racial injustice, Metsmerized will be silent for the rest of today. We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TMZ: To one person who said they’d unfollowed him, Rogen replied, “Good. F—k off” (via @toofab) https://t.co/qZTOZkgpCbPlayer
