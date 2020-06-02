Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53245241_thumbnail

Best Mets By Number: 63

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Of the three Mets who have worn 63, Tim Peterson is the all time Wins leader with two.  He also apparently never got a Topps card, but I suspect Tim may have looked like this.  Congrats Tim Peterson, the immortal #63

