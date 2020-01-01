New York Mets
Mets 1 win away from Dream Bracket 2 final
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
The Mets shocked the world in 1969 and steamrolled their way to a title in '86. In between, from the mid-'70s to the early '80s, they endured a decade of losing as Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine dominated the National League. The most prolific Reds...
