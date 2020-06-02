New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB crawls towards Opening Day: ‘This might actually be real’
by: James Schapiro — Elite Sports NY 1m
It may not seem like it right now, but baseball might be back fairly soon. The clock is ticking, but that might be the push MLB needs.
Tweets
-
Via @DPLennon: “Baseball is now all square on the medical front, as it was explained to me by people involved in the discussions. Maybe a few things to iron out in the 67-page operations manual, but this once-in-a-century coronavirus won’t deter baseball from attempting to play.”.@DPLennon: In fight over money and number of games, #MLB and the players' union better work out differences . . . and soon https://t.co/bjRQEjl7Fw https://t.co/ELWlmiM5TRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The remarkably tone-deaf comments of pleading poverty from the #Cubs' owner Tom Ricketts. #READTHEROOM https://t.co/91A39v7A7kTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @craigcalcaterra: @martinonyc They don't have to be inorganic or calculated. That they are says a great deal about their actual commitment to civil rights and that is worth noting and remembering the next time they go on a full-court press to remind us how they finally let Jackie Robinson play 73 years ago.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB The Show 20: Astros vs Mets, Game 60 https://t.co/xhsyJNRdmnTV / Radio Network
-
Mets #7 Overall Prospect Thomas Szapucki takes the mound this Saturday (6/6) as the @RumblePoniesBB take on the @BowieBaysox at 2:00 PM on @wicztv My 8! Don't miss your chance to cheer on the Rumble Ponies from the comfort of your home! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
RT @MarquardtA: This "no tear gas" angle is ridiculous. I was in the middle of a crowd coughing up a lung. All sort of projectiles were being fired at a peaceful crowd. I just watched our raw video from 6:35-7pm. Protesters had taken a knee, chanting "Black Lives Matter" when the advance started https://t.co/t0piOrEdJdBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets