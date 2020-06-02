New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets reopen St. Lucie spring training facility
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 2m
With MLB set to potentially return in the coming days, the New York Mets have reopened their Clover Park spring training facility.
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: “Finally, finally we’re here. Port St. Lucie, doing what we love to do.” The Mets have reopened their spring training facility to players: https://t.co/mMBuFb9v20Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewHarts: Some of y’all have never seen Remember the Titan’s and it sure as hell showsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Baseball is back in Port St. Lucie...on a limited basis. Players can travel to Clover Park, as Mets reopen facility. https://t.co/E9OGAU9sjwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @kileymcd: Can confirm the reports that Florida prep OF Dylan Crews has pulled his name out of the draft, is headed to LSU. Had lots of interest in the comp to 2nd round area. Long had been rumors he wanted top-15 pick money. 39th on today's draft rankings update: https://t.co/ZuaA1fRGpaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It’s a tie between Crystal Lewis’ “People Get Ready...Jesus Is Coming” for Julio Franco and Pantera’s “Cemetery Gates” for Jason Pridie.What songs immediately make you think of the #Mets? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/6c9ro3p76GBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KendallRogers: PROGRAM NEWS: @BGSU_Baseball is BACK! @BGAthletics announced the return of the baseball program thanks to a $1.5M fundraising drive. Here's my piece on the great news: https://t.co/mZFXPyslqY https://t.co/KfbW9YQpCnBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets