New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Astros at Mets 6-2-2020
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 15s
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alter…
Tweets
-
Listen. Truly listen. Learn. Get educated. Support. This country NEEDS change. We CAN make a difference. #BlackLivesMatterMinors
-
RT @d0wnrrrrr: twitter keeps removing my post showing police brutality in philadelphia yesterday. officers spraying mace point blank in peaceful protesters faces while they sit still and comply. disgusting abuse. please share and retweet. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/G7qfsqCqtZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SethAbramson: RETWEET if you want the House to begin an impeachment inquiry on BarrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TikiBarber: This is must watch for all of our communities. #BeEducated https://t.co/2nh2pIAT6YTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @DannyT21: BRAVO: Great webinar by @HitboricuaNet. An emotional @carlosbeltran15 shared his passion for baseball, the importance of family, teammates, his phenomenal IQ on the art of fielding, hitting and a balanced swing, his maturation in the Milb and representing #PuertoRico in the WBC. https://t.co/H3xsCiVt93Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: “Finally, finally we’re here. Port St. Lucie, doing what we love to do.” The Mets have reopened their spring training facility to players: https://t.co/mMBuFb9v20Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets