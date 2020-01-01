Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
A Pod of Their Own: A conversation with Bradford William Davis, Part 2

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

This week, we air the second half of our conversation with Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News about where baseball goes from here, Noah Syndergaard’s Tribeca apartment, and more.

