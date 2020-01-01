Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Double G Sports
You Know I’m Right, Episode 17: Could A-Rod And J-Lo Really Buy The Mets? (Audio)

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 2m

On the 17th episode of You Know I’m Right, Nick Durst and Joe Calabrese are joined by Joe Rivera from Sporting News to discuss: Could A-Rod and J-Lo along with Robert Kraft really buy the Mets? Will there be a 2020 MLB season? What will free agency...

