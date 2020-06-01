Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53259933_thumbnail

MLB Makes First Statement Amid Nationwide Protests

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 57s

It has been over a week since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's tragic death has sparked outrage across the nation, as men and women of all ages have c

Tweets