Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #38: Bob Feller
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 22s
In his first major league start at age 17, Bob Feller struck out 15 batters. That was just the beginning for “Rapid Robert.” Decades before Nolan Ryan electrified baseball with his fastball, Feller was blowing batters away with his. For seven...
