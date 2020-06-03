Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #38: Bob Feller

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22s

In his first major league start at age 17, Bob Feller struck out 15 batters.  That was just the beginning for “Rapid Robert.”  Decades before Nolan Ryan electrified baseball with his fastball, Feller was blowing batters away with his.  For seven...

