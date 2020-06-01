New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Roundtable: Who Would Your Dream Mets Infield Be?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 49s
If you could pick between Mets players of past and present to make up your infield, who would you choose?There are some positions that are pretty given, but others, not so much. Is the variati
Tweets
-
This is not a good lookAre you really more focused on believing white privilege is a lie than learning about the systemic racism that POC face every day at the hands of officers sworn to protect them? I honestly respected you a hell of a lot before I found out how you truly feel. @chelseajnimmo https://t.co/Kh5r16arQoBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jakegoz10: Will definitely be watching more hockey if baseball doesn't get it's act together. Like baseball, hockey suffers from the fact that players are not marketed in the same manner as basketball and football players. https://t.co/ZwjmbXnWPjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @USABaseball: Rep some #TeamUSA greats like @ChristianYelich, @STR0, Derek Jeter or David Wright on your phone this #WallpaperWednesday #ForGlory🇺🇸 https://t.co/LcLkBgghm1Player
-
🙌🏾 @USABaseballRep some #TeamUSA greats like @ChristianYelich, @STR0, Derek Jeter or David Wright on your phone this #WallpaperWednesday #ForGlory🇺🇸 https://t.co/LcLkBgghm1Player
-
RT @LifeOfTimReilly: There’s no chance this would fit in my apartment and now I think I might have to move because of that. https://t.co/H2qHNLh4JnSuper Fan
-
#OTD in 2017, Albert Pujols hit his 600th career home run. Pujols hit a grand slam off Ervin Santana in the 4th, becoming the first member of the 600-club to earn his membership via a grand slam. @PujolsFive @Angels #Angels @ErvinSantana_54Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets