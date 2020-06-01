Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53264150_thumbnail

MLB rumors: League rejects players’ 114-game proposal | Now what? - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Major League Baseball has said no to the players union's latest proposal as the clock ticks on restarting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets