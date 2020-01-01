Do Not Sell My Personal Information

LIVE: 1975 Reds vs. '86 Mets Gm. 5 in Bracket 2

by: @mlb MLB: Mets 1m

The 1986 Mets are a win from the Finals as they face the 1975 Reds in Game 5 of a simulated semifinal series in MLB Dream Bracket 2

    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 3m
    RT @ava: I’m seeing this all across the country in video after video for a week. I wish more mainstream outlets would cover it. They won’t. They don’t. But we know. https://t.co/DbGXX9JslK
    Doug Williams @DougWilliamsSNY 7m
    Kelly was extremely detailed in his recounts of the 2015 run. Especially if you’ve been rewatching the NLCS on SNY after us you’re not gonna wanna miss this.
    Andy Martino
    Kelly Johnson is our very insightful guest tonight on BNNY. 7pm
    SNY @SNYtv 11m
    Kelly Johnson recounts the defining postseason moments during his time with the Mets in 2015 https://t.co/vXYqeG88wi ➡️ Tri-State Cadillac
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 15m
    #OTD in 1995 & in a scoreless tie, Pedro Martinez hurled nine perfect innings against the Padres on the road before giving up a leadoff double in the bottom of the 10th to Bip Roberts. The Expos would go on to win 1-0. @45PedroMartinez
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 28m
    RT @giaplusnina: Racism is still the biggest pandemic we face in USA.. Showing empathy just is not enough.. I wrote a piece on how non-POC can move beyond empathy to be actively anti-racist in ways that actually drive change (via @InStyle) https://t.co/b91bojwdGx
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 31m
    For instance, if MLB does impose a short 40-50 game season, which would benefit owners, belief is strong players would not agree to the expanded postseadon, which also benefits owners.
    Jon Heyman
    MLB and union are pretty much in agreement on a couple things: expanded playoffs and universal DH. And they are close to agreeing on the all-important health protocols. Of course if MLB imposes a very short season — 40-50 games — all bets are off on anything and everything else.
