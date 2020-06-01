New York Mets
Simulated Recap: Astros Shut Out Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros bullpen limited the Mets to just four hits in their 4-0 shut out of the Mets. Jeff McNeil had half of the Mets hits. Marcus Stroman look the loss after allow…
