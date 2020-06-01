Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53277575_thumbnail

Yankees’ CC Sabathia compares George Floyd killing to lynching in graphic Instagram post - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7s

George Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of the Minneapolis police department. The four officers involved have been fired and face criminal charges, including Derek Chauvin, who's accused of second-degree murder.

Tweets