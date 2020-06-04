Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
53281749_thumbnail

Mets, Yankees continue to push fans to accept credit vs. refunds - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2m

The Mets and Yankees updated their coronavirus-impacted ticket policy on Wednesday, and it’s still loaded with bonus credits that aim to deter fans from getting full refunds.

Tweets