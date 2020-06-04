Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #39: Jimmie Foxx

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8s

The first 3 time MVP award winner, Jimmie Foxx was an offensive force for first the Philadelphia Athletics and then the Boston Red Sox for almost 20 seasons.  Over the course of his career, Double X put together 12 30 homerun seasons (when that...

