New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: Scott Boras slams league's refusal to play in November
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
Tweets
-
Some Great Personal News--as many of you know-in addition to my sports reporting--my main gig is at Law and Crime network managing Traffic and Ad Sales Service. I am pleased to announce they are adding the role of managing Program Scheduling to my plate. I am so excited about itBeat Writer / Columnist
-
There doesn’t seem to be much good faith in the good faith negotiations..@DPLennon: #MLB negotiations seem to be carried out with nothing but bad intent https://t.co/BnefV7krpa https://t.co/IxC9fcZPw6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SportsCenter: Wow 💯 @DeAndreHopkins (🎨: @AZCardinals)TV / Radio Personality
-
On the Mets and diversity https://t.co/7wecYjhxd4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ChrisCarlin: Need a FEEL GOOD moment? An emotional Dr. Harry Edwards delivers the message of hope we all need right now. Take 2 minutes to listen. It will brighten your day. @drharryedwards @ESPNNY98_7FM https://t.co/zGzTCRpDhjTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: #MLB negotiations seem to be carried out with nothing but bad intent https://t.co/BnefV7krpa https://t.co/IxC9fcZPw6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets