Sean Doolittle continues to use his platform to educate and better inform others of serious issues that need to be addressed and fixed in our country. On a side note: Doolittle would make an excellent executive director of MLBPA some day.

Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle As a white person, racism isn’t something I’ll ever experience. We have a responsibility to listen to black people, to get educated, and use our white privilege to amplify the black community’s calls for justice. Here is a thread of resources we can use to become better allies