New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB Willing To Welcome Fans In Accordance With Local Guidelines

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

As reported by Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, Major League Baseball is "inclined to allow local and municipal governments to take precedence" with regards to fans being allowed in MLB stad

Tweets

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 2m
    Below is the players union’s full statement
    Tom
    MLB players remain united in refusing further financial concessions requested by owners. Sides remain firmly dug in. https://t.co/L9kVcCkozO
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 9m
    Union chief Clark also said “Players want nothing more than to get back to work. But we can’t do this alone.” The union’s response/rejection came after what Clark called a “threat to schedule a dramatically shortened season unless the players negotiate salary concessions.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    The 7 Line @The7Line 12m
    TOMORROW | NOON | https://t.co/fHlfwRBq93
    Super Fan
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 15m
    Anyone?
    Bill James Online
    Jim RIce and Keith Hernandez were both born in 1953. Rice' career runs 1974-1989; he is credited with 48 WAR and is in the Hall of Fame. Hernandez career runs 1974-1990; he has 60 WAR, but is not in the Hall of Fame. If you could put one or the other in the Hall, which one?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 18m
    In moments -- BEAT THE FATMAN. Think you know your TV trivia? Not as good as I do. My loserdom far outweighs yours. Start dialing now -- we'll take 2 contestants -- 800-919-3776. Roll the dice, take your chance. I'm currently 16-4. So good luck with all that.
    TV / Radio Personality
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 21m
    RT @NYDailyNews: New York City witnessed zero confirmed deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday. It's the first day without a COVID-19 death in months. https://t.co/INPLfvGB0j
    Blogger / Podcaster
