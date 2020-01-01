New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What's next for MLB? Think back-channel talks that lead to a 65-80 game season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
There remains a high level of confidence in the industry that not only will baseball be played, but the owners and players will reach a new financial agreement.
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PaperStadiums: I completed the first level of seats at Paper Shea Stadium. Tell me royal blue isn’t beautiful 🔵😍🔵 https://t.co/1wjG9SIPA8Blogger / Podcaster
-
the worst kind of 1 AM messagesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Have seen several police choppers flying nearby. I know the Southern State is shutdown due to the protest in Merrick. Please, everyone be safe.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DavidBegnaud: New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk up to police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man...he falls backwards, hits his head...starts bleeding immediately...motionless. Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ? https://t.co/qbTvXAAPLHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ABC7: SHOCKING VIDEO: LAPD officers seen striking protesters with batons in Fairfax district confrontation https://t.co/gWbBswwzvs https://t.co/HscxXj4sKNBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets