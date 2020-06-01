Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Simulated Recap: Cano Homers Twice To Beat Nationals

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5m

For the first six innings, this was a pitcher’s duel between Steven Matz and Stephen Strasburg with the Mets having a 1-0 lead with Robinson Cano hitting a solo homer in the second. Both pitc…

