Derek Jeter would have moved out of Manhattan over World Series loss
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 5m
Derek Jeter is one of the great MLB champions of our time, so it's no surprise to learn just how important winning was to him. The former New York Yankees shortstop won five World Series with the team -- 1996, 1998-2000, and 2009. Jeter was on "YES...
