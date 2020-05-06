New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets Breakfast Links 6/5/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10s
Good Morning 19 Years ago today the Mets drafted David Wright , 6 years ago they drafted Michael Conforto , and MLB Players responds to ...
there was a time that Juan Gone was one of the most feared hitters in the game#EfeméridesMLB #OTD 2002 Juan González disparó su #homerun 400 en #GrandesLigas y se convirtió en el primer jugador nacido en Puerto Rico que llega a la cifra. #Rangers #Texas #MLBPuertoRico #ConLasBasesLlenas https://t.co/ZxjU3FEtWsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @celeBRADtion: MLB, We missed truly celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th. Can we please have a Jackie Robinson Day on August 30th? 4 x 2 = 8 The 15th x 2 = 30th Please retweet so we can celebrate this American hero and never forget his perseverance, selflessness and courage. 🇺🇸 #BLM https://t.co/9pu5008k08Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Staff7998: During the game involving the players, one person was injured when he tripped and fell https://t.co/y5wlb7EGTS https://t.co/g2fEHCLFVPBeat Writer / Columnist
👍🏼Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: https://t.co/jEdgARWhQyProspect
Wow. This is something.NFL stars came together to release this video, which asks the league to: ◼️ condemn racism and systematic oppression ◼️ admit fault in silencing players from peacefully protesting ◼️ state its belief that Black lives matter (via @saquon) https://t.co/N0pRltleicTV / Radio Personality
RT @Prez: When I was younger, I used to be scared to use my voice because I wanted to be liked by everyone. Life lessons & sports have changed my outlook on life. I will not hold back on the truth. I will fight & hold everybody accountable until it’s right. BLACK LIVES MATTER! https://t.co/yqelMq9wJKTV / Radio Personality
