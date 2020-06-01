Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53297784_thumbnail

Best Mets Of All-Time: No. 48 Jacob deGrom

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7m

Jacob deGrom has only pitched six years with the Mets organization, and in that time, he ranks fourth all-time in WAR among pitchers with a 33.3 WAR. To put that in perspective, the three pitchers …

Tweets