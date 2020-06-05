Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #40: Charlie Gehringer

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Known as “The Mechanical Man” because of his consistent play, Charlie Gehringer is the 40th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Gehringer played his entire 19-year career with the Detroit Tigers.  Of the 2,221 games he played in the field, all but...

