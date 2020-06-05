Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Ron Darling Beats Lenny Dykstra’s Defamation Suit In New York Supreme Court Decision

by: Dan Schlossberg Forbes 1m

After charging former Mets teammate Lenny Dykstra with hurling racist comments during the 1986 World Series, Ron Darling fended off a defamation of character lawsuit.

