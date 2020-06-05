Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53301127_thumbnail

Is Matt Harvey considering pitching in Korea?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22s

Well this is interesting and might be a reason to watch 5am Eastern baseball.   (Or DVR it). SBS reported last night that Matt Harvey’s reps reached out to #KBO teams. There is not a clear opening for a pitcher at the moment, but his name is out...

Tweets