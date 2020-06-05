Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

LWOS Baseball
53301527_thumbnail

Tyler Soderstrom 2020 MLB Draft Profile

by: DJ Kleinbard, Site Manager Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2m

Tyler Soderstrom looks primed to be a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and his bat is sure to play at the next level.

Tweets